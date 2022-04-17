Why this Easter feels different
Updated 4:12 AM ET, Sun April 17, 2022
(CNN)The Rev. Fred Robinson was about to start Sunday morning worship with his church staff when he heard a stunning public confession.
It came around the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in January of last year. His church had canceled in-person worship, but staffers had gathered inside the sanctuary to record a live online service.
About 10 minutes before going live, a worship team member arrived and instinctively reached out to hug a man wearing a face mask who was setting up microphones. The masked man, in trying to keep at least six feet away from others, reluctantly backed away.
"I haven't touched or hugged anybody anyone in a year,'' the man in the mask said, his voice weighed down by sorrow. He said that he was unmarried and had lived much of the pandemic alone -- unlike the other staffers, who had family and spouses at home.
"It broke our hearts. There were tears," says Robinson, who was then leading a United Church of Christ congregation in Charlotte, North Carolina. "All of us were crushed because our brother had gone through this pandemic in a way that we hadn't considered."
Expect more tears in churches today as Christians celebrate Easter Sunday, which marks the death and resurrection of Christ. But many of those tears may come from relief and joy because of something that's unique to this Easter.
People aren't just celebrating the risen Christ this year. Some are giving thanks for the resurrection of hope in their own lives, because the worst of the pandemic may finally be over.
The signs of this hope are as palpable as the pink and white magnolia flowers that bloom in spring. Covid testing sites are shutting down because of waning demand. Covid hospital admissions are decreasing. Most Americans no longer consider Covid a crisis.
Despite a recent uptick in cases in the US, there's a cautious optimism that a pandemic that has killed almost a million Americans may sputtering to some kind of end.
But many people returning to church this Easter will never be the same, and neither will many churches, some pastors and religious scholars say.
They say the pandemic has inspired lasting changes in people's faith and the way they approach church.
And in least two ways, these changes parallel central elements of the Easter story.
After two years of death and uncertainty, many Americans are finding new life
The Easter story isn't just about faith; it's about a psychological shift. The New Testament depicts Jesus' crucifixion by Roman authorities. His disciples go into hiding. Their hopes are crushed. Their leader, Peter, even denies knowing Jesus.
Yet something happens on Easter morning. Jesus' disciples are transformed.
"When you see the disciples moving from a position of fear and even denial of Christ and within 50 days they're out in the public schools proclaiming that Jesus has been resurrected and they have seen him and they are willing to go to their death for that belief -- that's pretty strong evidence that they saw something," says Pastor John Vile of Beech