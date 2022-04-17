2 people are in critical condition after Boston Chinatown shooting

(CNN) Two people are in critical condition after a shooting early Sunday in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood, police said.

Police responded around 2:30 a.m. to reports of multiple people shot, Boston Police Department Superintendent-in-Chief Chief Greg Long confirmed in a news briefing.

Three suspects were taken into custody after the vehicle they were fleeing in crashed, Long reported. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he added.

A firearm was recovered at the crash site.

The two victims, who police believe to be in their early 30s, were also taken to local area hospitals with life-threatening injuries, Long said.

