Black women fear the steady rise in abortion restrictions across the US will worsen maternal health crisis

(CNN) Mckayla Wilkes remembers repeatedly complaining of shortness of breath to her doctors during her entire pregnancy seven years ago.

But she says no one listened. Her concerns were consistently dismissed or minimized while she was pregnant with her daughter, Madison, who is now 6.

After being initially told it was asthma, Wilkes held out for a second opinion, refusing to go home. She was then diagnosed with deep-vein thrombosis and remained hospitalized for two more weeks.

The 31-year-old mother of two says her pain wasn't taken seriously. "It just really felt like my life as a Black woman and as a Black mother did not matter to everyone," Wilkes said.

Despite setbacks, Wilkes was able to carry her child to term. But her experience while pregnant highlights a glaring inequality in how Black women are treated in health care settings. And it's an injustice that will likely be exacerbated by the recent spate of state abortion laws, maternal health care advocates fear.