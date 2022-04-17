Anthony Edwards inspires Timberwolves to shock Game 1 playoff win over Grizzlies

(CNN) A devastating NBA playoff debut from Anthony Edwards powered the Minnesota Timberwolves to a shock 130-117 Game 1 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

The 20-year-old scored a game-high 36 points to stun the Western Conference's number two seed in their own backyard at the FedExForum, dazzling in a statement win for a T-Wolves team that only reached the playoffs via the play-ins.

Adding two rebounds and six assists, Edwards became the third youngest player in NBA history -- and only one of four under the age of 21 -- to score 35 points in a playoff game, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

With only Derrick Rose and Tyler Herro achieving such a haul at a younger age, it was a feat made all the more impressive considering it was Edwards' first ever taste of the playoffs -- not that he was in any way overwhelmed by the occasion.

"I didn't feel any different," Edwards told reporters after the game. "It's like a regular season game to me."

Edwards enjoyed a stellar night on his playoff debut.

