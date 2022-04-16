(CNN) Authorities in Summit County, Utah, had been hearing about a young man wandering the area with a shopping cart for several weeks.

When they encountered him last Saturday, they discovered he was reported missing nearly three years ago in northern California, more than 700 miles away.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a gas station on the morning of April 9 in the greater Park City area, after a "concerned community member" reported seeing the man sleeping there, the Summit County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. The area is about a 40-minute drive from Salt Lake City.

Deputies offered the man to sit inside one of their vehicles to warm up and began researching who he was, the sheriff's office said. "Through past interactions and the Saturday interaction, it was clear to deputies that the man communicated differently," the sheriff's office said, and also included an autism awareness hashtag on its Facebook post.

A dispatcher began looking through pages on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website, and more than a dozen pages in, came across a missing poster for Connerjack Oswalt.

