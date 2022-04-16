(CNN) Spouses hoping to do their partner a favor might have a hard time competing with Robyn Meija's husband.

Meija, 39, had been having a rough week when her husband took home the $5 scratch-off from a local 7-Eleven. The mother of two has spent 18 years working as an elementary school teacher.

The couple were shocked to realize they had won $50,000 in Maryland's "Ca$h To Go" game.

"My husband took the ticket to the store to scan it, just to be sure it was real," said Meija, according to the press release. "We also asked my brother-in-law to come over and scan it on the Maryland Lottery app."

