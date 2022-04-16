Hate crimes in New York City are up 76% this year compared to the same period in 2021

(CNN) Hate crimes in New York City have increased 76% so far this year compared to the same period last year, according to data from the New York Police Department Hate Crimes Task Force (HCTF) released this week.

There were 194 hate crimes between January 1 and April 10 of this year, in comparison to the 110 hate crimes from the same dates in 2021, the report shows.

Crime incidents targeted at Jewish people increased from 28 crimes last year to 86 so far in 2022, according to the HCTF data.

Some examples of such crimes against Jewish people so far in 2022 include a swastika being painted on a school bus, multiple people being physically assaulted in Brooklyn, and a teen accused of threatening six Jewish boys with a sword in the Upper West Side.