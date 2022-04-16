11-foot hammerhead shark washes up on Florida beach

(CNN) An 11-foot hammerhead shark washed up on a beach in southern Florida, much to beachgoers' surprise.

Visitors at Pompano Beach, north of Fort Lauderdale, encountered the shark's corpse on April 6, according to CNN affiliate WPLG

A team of scientists from the American Shark Conservancy took samples and identified the shark as a female great hammerhead, after moving the body away from onlookers.

Hannah Medd, a conservation scientist and the founder of the American Shark Conservancy, told CNN that she and her team took the shark's measurements as well as fin clippings to test its DNA and muscle tissue for biopsies. The female was pregnant and weighed around 500 lbs, she said.

The Conservancy, which has a license to take samples from protected species like the hammerhead shark, was alerted to the animal by the Broward County Sea Turtle Conservation Program, which surveys for turtle nests on beaches. A member of the team had encountered the body with a hook in its mouth. The "specific type of hook usually indicates someone was fishing for a large animal like a hammerhead," Medd said.

