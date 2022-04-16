Stranded dolphin dies after beachgoers attempt to swim with it

(CNN) A sick dolphin stranded on a Texas beach died after beachgoers reportedly tried to push it back into the water so they could swim with it and ride on top of it, the non-profit Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network says.

"She was ultimately stranded and was further harassed by a crowd of people on the beach where she later died before rescuers could arrive on scene," the network wrote in a post on Facebook.

Quintana Beach County Park officials said the animal became stranded on the shore south of Houston on Sunday evening. According to Brazoria County, park staff were called to keep the public away from the dolphin, but it died before rescuers could arrive from Galveston.

