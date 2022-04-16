Deer and alligator star at PGA Tour's RBC Heritage

By Jack Bantock, CNN

A deer runs across the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbor Town Golf Links on April 15, 2022 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
(CNN)It might have been on brand at the John Deere Classic, but Jordan Spieth had to contest with an unlikely four-legged playing partner at the RBC Heritage on Friday.

The former world number one was lining up his swing during the second round of the South Carolina PGA Tour event when a deer broke from the trees and proceeded to prance down the Harbor Town Golf Links' fairway.
Any hopes of the special guest making par were dashed as the deer ended up in a bunker, its brief cameo at the event capped by a trot back up the fairway before a return to the bushes it had emerged from.
    Cue the most unusual of bunker raking duties for Michael Greller and Jim 'Bones' Mackay, caddies to Spieth and Justin Thomas respectively, as the pair worked to smooth over the hoofprints left in the sand by the visitor.
      Spieth plays his shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage.
      It wasn't the only time that Spieth, who at 5-under trails leader Patrick Cantlay by four heading into Saturday's third round, had to contest with mother nature on Friday.
        Earlier during the session the American was about to follow through on his swing when the winds blew a stray leaf inches past the ball, throwing Spieth off. Greller was on hand with a towel before Spieth eventually teed off.
