Queen Elizabeth will not attend Easter Sunday service at Windsor, royal source says

(CNN) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will not join other members of the royal family for an Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle this year, according to a royal source.

It comes just a few days after it was announced that she would not be attending Thursday's annual Maundy Service -- the first time in more than 50 years.

Other members of the royal family are expected to be in attendance on Sunday.

The Queen, who is head of the Church of England, has cut back on some public engagements recently.

While she is understood to be in good health, she has some mobility problems and has been increasingly delegating public appearances to other senior royals.