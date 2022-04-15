Girl shot while waiting for Easter Bunny after shop owner opens fire on shoplifters

(CNN) A shoe store owner aiming at would-be shoplifters opened fire in a California mall but struck a 9-year-old girl waiting in line to see the Easter Bunny, police said.

The child was flown to Loma Linda Medical Center after the Tuesday shooting in the Mall of Victor Valley and had surgery. Her injuries were not life threatening. She was released in good condition Thursday, said hospital spokesperson Briana Pastorino.

Marqel Cockrell

Marquel Cockrell, co-owner of Sole Addict in the Victor Valley Mall, fled after the shooting, Victorville, California, police said, and was arrested hours later by the Nevada Highway Patrol. He is facing attempted murder charges.