Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant to retire, mayor says

(CNN) Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant will retire in June, just two years after the previous chief resigned in the aftermath of a fatal police shooting in the city.

Bryant became interim chief in June 2020, when then-chief Erika Shields resigned a day after an Atlanta Police Department officer shot and killed Rayshard Brooks , a Black man, in a Wendy's parking lot.

Bryant was confirmed as chief last May.

"Chief Bryant has answered our city's call time and again, and I join all of Atlanta's residents in owing him a debt of gratitude for his steady leadership," Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement announcing Bryant's retirement.

Bryant joined the police department as an officer in 1988 and retired in 2019 to become the interim chief of the Atlanta City Detention Center.

