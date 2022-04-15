Opinion: Air passengers, keep your masks on

Kent Sepkowitz is a physician and infection control expert at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) Once again, the shifting winds of the Covid-19 pandemic have placed the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a pickle. Last month, in the (very brief) good old days after the original Omicron variant had settled, the agency had indicated that, on April 18, it would reevaluate the mask-wearing mandate on airplanes, trains and other "transportation conveyances."

In the normal course of human affairs, this shouldn't be a controversial decision. If, for example, a new blizzard is forecast just as we cleaned up from the last one, public opinion doesn't rally around the notion of ignoring experts' advice. We listen, accept the judgment knowing it has a chance to be wrong -- and then get out the snow shovels.

But Covid-19 has proven to be unlike a weather event. Rather, it combines elements of vaudeville hucksterism and anti-science bigotry to create a professional wrestling steel cage, where opposing public health, public opinion and raw political views duke it out to the benefit of none.

To make the issue even more divisive, an exasperating new variable has been added: air travel . Even on a good day, people in airports, then on planes, are crowded and miserable. No one has the seat they want. The cruel passage through first class until you arrive at your cramped coach seat feels like a morality tale of uncertain meaning. Then there are delays and grim snacks and the worries about whatever one is leaving or heading to.

Heightening the emotion around masks, however, is a different situation: Air travel is a microcosm of community life. We are all in this together. Literally. Scrunched together in a cabin, it is evident that how we behave can and does affect those nearby. Quickly.

Nothing is private; everything is shared -- even the filtered air. Out of deference to those around us, we stifle our whining to airline staff, minimize our scoots past neighbors for a stroll in the aisle, resist doing jumping jacks or -- most especially -- try our very best to avoid coughing, because all of this can affect others in our little inescapable airplane community.

Though the facts clearly demonstrate the prudence of delaying the end of the mask mandate, a choice echoed by the ongoing airline chaos in Europe, I continue to worry that the CDC ultimately will be cornered into doing the wrong thing.

The country has slid into "move on from Covid-19" mode, embracing the magical thinking that, by ignoring the virus, it will go away, misconstruing our collective fatigue as an indication of finality. And the airplane tantrum reports, however despicable, are demoralizing somehow -- clear-cut evidence of a tattered social fabric. The path to a quieter summer -- at least in newspaper headlines -- is to look the other way and hope nothing disastrous happens.

In this regard, it is unlikely that the wrong decision -- rescinding the mask mandate too soon -- will lead to any major health crisis. Yes, cases will increase, but with each new Covid-19 wave, believers in masks and vaccines have become shrewder as individuals and as a society at juggling safety and risk in our daily life.

Plus, we have a pretty good level of community immunity and lots of vaccine and/or disease-induced protection against severe disease and death. The decision by the CDC will not send us back to square one.