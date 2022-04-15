Barcelona stunned by Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League as away fans flood Camp Nou

(CNN) Eintracht Frankfurt stunned Barcelona in a dramatic second-leg to reach the semifinals of the Europa League on Thursday.

Going into the quarterfinal match at the Camp Nou level at 1-1 after the first-leg, Frankfurt at one point found themselves three goals up on the night.

Filip Kostić's brace and Rafael Borré's fine strike put the German side in surprise control and it looked to be coasting to a memorable win until a frantic end to the match.

Barça scored twice in added time, through a magnificent Sergio Busquets goal and a last-second penalty from Memphis Depay, but the Catalan club ran out of time to stage what would have been an astonishing comeback.

The result was celebrated by the thousands of Frankfurt faithful who managed to find their way into the stadium.

