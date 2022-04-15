Donbas has been Ukraine's ravaged heartland for eight years. Here's why Putin wants it

(CNN) Donbas , a sprawling and beleaguered heartland region that blankets much of eastern Ukraine, has been the front line of the country's conflict with Russia since 2014.

A Russian victory in the region would appall the West but could salvage Putin's war aims, while a defeat could cement his invasion as a historic failure. Either way, it is almost certain to devastate yet more of the Donbas region, a historically and culturally significant place whose proximity to Russia has dictated much of its turbulent existence.

Those who have lived in and studied the region describe it as an independent and gritty center of industry that has remained suspicious of outside forces for decades.

But the waves of conflict there since 2014 have reshaped and wounded its cities, and it is along its line of contact that both the Ukrainian and Russian military are most dug in -- making for a familiar but unpredictable new phase of war.

'Fiercely independent'

Chimneys, factories and coal fields have dotted the landscape of Donbas for decades, and since its two major cities were founded -- Donetsk by a Welsh ironmaster in 1869, and Luhansk seven decades earlier by a Scottish industrialist -- industry has been the lifeblood of the region.

The name Donbas is itself a portmanteau of the Donets Coal Basin, and throughout most of the 20th century it served an outsized role as the industrial heartland of the Soviet Union, pumping out coal in vast quantities.

"The Soviet Union intensively developed the Donbas as an industrial center," said Markian Dobczansky, an associate at Harvard University's Ukrainian Research Institute. "It was a place that set the tempo of Soviet industrialization."

It was a place, too, of "extremely high-stakes industrial production, and repression," Dobczansky adds. "Terror was present under Soviet rule. Repression happened all over the Soviet Union, but it happened intensely in the Donbas." Suspicion, arrests and show trials were rife.

The Donbas remains Ukraine's industrial center, but its economy suffered in the early years of indepedence.

A rise in steel and metal manufacturing, the creation of a railroad and the development of a shipping industry in the port city of Mariupol diversified Donbas beyond its coal mining roots.

But in the three decades since the fall of the Soviet Union, the region's economic might has shriveled. "In the 1990s, the Donbas saw the floor drop out economically," Rory Finnin, associate professor of Ukrainian studies at the University of Cambridge, told CNN.

A decline in living standards and rampant poverty plagued the region during its initial transition from communism, Finnin said, and Donbas is now often likened to the Rust Belt regions of the United States, where once-thriving heartland locations have struggled to adapt. But an upturn in fortunes followed the turn of the century; Donbas remains Ukraine's industrial epicenter, complimenting the agricultural production of the rest of the country.

While prosperity in the region has wavered, one steadfast characteristic of its inhabitants has not. The people of Donbas have and remain "fiercely independent," Finnin said. "It marches to the beat of its own drum."

The region's long-standing industrial pull has attracted people from across Eastern Europe over the past century, and it has had strong social and economic ties to neighboring Russia as well as to the rest of Ukraine. Unlike much of central and western Ukraine, which had historically changed hands between various European empires, Donbas spent most of the past millennium under the control of Russia.

In the country's only post-Soviet census in 2001, just over a half of the population of Donbas was made up of ethnic Ukrainians and a third of ethnic Russians. Russian is by some distance the most widely spoken language in Donbas, unlike in western Ukraine. But the country as a whole has a tradition of multilingualism and the connection between language and national identity is tenuous there, experts say.

The cities of Donbas lie "far away from the metropolitan centers, (and) far away from the big cities" in central and western Ukraine, said Dobczansky. "People could flee to the Donbas and get lost." Western-influenced, pro-European politics has typically not been embraced in Donbas as it has in the west of Ukraine.

That sense of disconnect from the capital Kyiv and other metropolitan centers has given rise to a vast collection of local movements, and was the backdrop upon which pro-Russian separatists attempted to seize control following Moscow's annexation of Crimea.

But Finnin and others warn "it's important not to fall to notions that the Donbas is pro-Russian or anti-Ukrainian," a concept that has been stirred up relentlessly by the Kremlin since 2014 but is roundly debunked by experts.

In an exclusive CNN poll conducted by Savanta/ComRes shortly before Russia's invasion began, people in the easternmost region of Ukraine, which includes Donbas, mostly rejected the idea that Ukrainians and Russians are "one people," and comprehensively disagreed that the two states should become one country.

Fewer than one in five people there felt that way, compared to about a third of Russians who did, demonstrating the lack of desire to change national allegiance despite the region's longstanding cultural connections with Russia.

"(Pro-Russian) separatism prior to 2014 was a distinctly minority position," and no organized movement existed, Dobczansky said. Opinion polls -- and the region's own vote for independence in Ukraine's 1991 referendum -- affirmed Donbas' desire to leave Soviet-era allegiances behind.

"People would have a very strong sense of being a coal miner, or a metal worker, or being in the proletariat," he added. "People (also) had a sense of being a part of the Ukrainian republic, but the idea was that the Donbas transcended national identities."

What Donbas means to Putin

Despite its move into independence along with the rest of Ukraine in 1991, Donbas has maintained a place in the psyche of Russian leadership.

A famous Soviet propaganda poster from 1921 dubbed Donbas "the heart of Russia," depicting the region as a beating organ with vessels stretching across the Russian empire. Before then, the region was part of the concept of "Novorossiya," or New Russia, a term given to territories towards the west of which the Russian empire had expansionist ideas.

Cities like Luhansk and Donetsk are historically "places that (Russians) could see a certain version of themselves," Finnin said.

And that historical image could still persist inside Putin's own worldview, experts suggest.

that Putin "believes he is like the czars," the imperial dynasties that ruled Russia for centuries, "potentially called by God in order to control and restore the glory of the Russian empire." Observers have often suggested that Putin's desired endgame is to rebuild the Soviet Union in which he first rose up the ranks. Anna Makanju, former director for Russia at the US National Security Council, last month suggested that Putin "believes he is like the czars,"the imperial dynasties that ruled Russia for centuries, "potentially called by God in order to control and restore the glory of the Russian empire."

Almost all of Mariupol's infastructure has been destroyed during devastating Russian assaults.

But such a project could not be attempted without an effort to recapture Donbas, given its emotional resonance as the Russian empire's industrial backbone. "It's symbolically very important; the Donbas supplied the entire Soviet Union with raw materials," Dobczansky said.

It is in that context that Putin has refocused his stuttering invasion on the region where his conflict with Ukraine began eight years ago. US intelligence intercepts suggest Putin has refocused his war strategy on achieving some kind of victory in the east by May 9 , Russia's "Victory Day" that marks the Nazi surrender in World War II.

"There's every possibility that Putin will move now to effectively bisect Ukraine; that will give him enough to be able to declare a victory domestically, and allay his critics that this has been a botched invasion," said Samir Puri, a senior fellow in urban security and hybrid warfare at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), who worked as a ceasefire observer in Donbas between 2014 and 2015.

"Taking the Donbas (would be) a consolation prize, because Kyiv is now out of Russia's military grasp, but it's a good consolation prize," Puri said.

Eight years of conflict

Putin's annexation of Crimea and the occupation of parts of Donbas by Russian-backed rebels in 2014 brought to a crashing halt a period of increasing prosperity in the region.

War broke out in 2014 after Russian-backed rebels seized government buildings in towns and cities across eastern Ukraine. Intense fighting left portions of Luhansk and Donetsk in the hands of Russian-backed separatists.

The separatist-controlled areas in Donbas became known as the Luhansk and the Donetsk People's Republics. The Ukrainian government in Kyiv asserts the two regions are, in effect, temporarily Russian-occupied. The self-declared republics have not recognized by any governments, other than Russia and its close ally Syria, and the Ukrainian government has steadfastly refused to talk directly with the leaders of either.

But on the ground, living amid conflict became a way of life. "Eastern Ukraine residents were living in a twilight zone -- they were in the front line of a geopolitical despite, and there was a sense of powerlessness," said Puri, who spent time on each side of the line of contact while observing the ceasefire.