Did you know that reusing a phone saves at least 121 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions a year, which is equal to the amount that two and a half trees capture in the same time? Samsung does. Which is why the tech giant is offering this super, eco-friendly deal on its refurbished Galaxy S21 5G lineup – just in time for Earth Day. Beginning today, April 15, you can save big and help save the planet by pre-ordering a device from the S21 lineup through the Samsung Certified Re-Newed Store. Or, if you feel like waiting, you can pick up a refurbished S21 on Samsung.com starting April 22 or from a mobile carrier or retailer on April 28. Of course, buying early has its perks, and Samsung is offering a $100 e-certificate to customers who decide to pre-order. Though you won’t be able to use the certificate instantly, it will be emailed within 45 days of your purchase and can be used on anything on Samsung.com, like one of our picks for best Samsung Galaxy S21 accessories. Here are the current savings you’ll get from the Samsung Certified Re-Newed Store: No, the Galaxy S21 lineup isn’t the most recent from Samsung — that would be the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra, which feature higher-end all-glass designs and a newer, faster processor. But with a still-speedy Snapdragon 888 chip and features like the cutting-edge Space Zoom for crisp photos from a distance, the Galaxy S21 series is still a stylish, high-end range of phones with a hard-to-beat price. And if you’re worried about buying a lightly used phone, Samsung asserts that all its Certified Re-Newed smartphones are thoroughly inspected and updated to like-new condition in a Samsung factory and all of them come with certified Samsung parts and a new battery. Plus, you’ll get a one-year warranty on your refurbished Galaxy device, which is the exact same warranty offered on brand new Galaxy smartphones.