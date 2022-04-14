Family of unarmed Black man fatally shot during traffic stop in Michigan calls for prosecution of officer

(CNN) The family of a Michigan man who was shot and killed by a police officer earlier this month during a traffic stop reiterated their call for the termination and prosecution of the officer during a news conference on Thursday.

"They will express to you how very devastated they are at seeing, in their words, their son executed," civil rights attorney Ben Crump said during the news conference Thursday in Grand Rapids, where the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya -- an unarmed Black man -- took place on April 4.

Crump and the Lyoya family were joined by attorneys, religious and community leaders on at a church in the city for a "community conversation" about civil rights and police violence.

As CNN reported yesterday , Grand Rapids police released several forms of video footage capturing the two minute and 40 second interaction where Lyoya is seen exiting his vehicle and running away from the police officer who ultimately deployed his Taser and shot Lyoya in the back of his head.

"This video was very difficult to watch, because what you see in that video is an unnecessary and unjustifiable excessive use of force," said Crump, who has been retained by the Lyoya family. Crump has represented the families of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Michael Brown and other high-profile victims of police violence.

Read More