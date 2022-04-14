New York revives gifted and talented program with major expansion

(CNN) New York City is expanding its controversial gifted and talented student program.

On Wednesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Department of Education (DOE) Chancellor David C. Banks announced the expansion of the program.

Last year, former Mayor Bill de Blasio had announced a plan to phase out the program, citing a history of disproportionately enrolling White and Asian students at a higher rate than Black and Latino students.

But city officials have re-branded the program as "accelerated learning."

"Through this expansion, we are providing more opportunities for accelerated learning to more families, while providing an equitable, fair process to identify the students who will excel with accelerated learning," Banks said in a statement.

