Harry and Meghan visit Queen Elizabeth II on way to Invictus Games

(CNN) A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has confirmed to CNN that the couple visited Queen Elizabeth II on their way to The Hague to attend The Invictus Games, which begin on Saturday.

Prince Harry had said in March that he hoped to visit his 95-year-old grandmother soon.

Harry opted to remain in California for the service, which was held at Westminster Abbey on March 29. A reason wasn't given for his no-show.

The memorial marked the Queen's first public appearance in five months.

