Miles Bridges: NBA star apologizes for hitting young fan with mouthguard

(CNN) NBA player Miles Bridges has apologized for accidentally hitting a young fan with his mouthguard after he was ejected against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday.

"I let my temper get the best of me," Bridges told reporters in a post-match press conference after the 132-103 loss for his team, the Charlotte Hornets.

"That was definitely the wrong thing to do by throwing my mouthpiece."

He said he was targeting an Atlanta Hawks fan, adding: "I was aiming for the guy that was screaming at me and ... it hit a little girl.

"That's definitely unacceptable on my part, and I take full responsibility. I'm ready for any consequence that the NBA gives me.

