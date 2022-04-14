Atrocities are piling up across Ukraine. CNN witnessed some of the horrors.

This story contains graphic imagery.

(CNN) Indiscriminate killings of civilians attempting to flee the violence. Victims found with their hands tied behind their backs. An attack on a maternity hospital, a theater turned shelter bombed. The list of atrocities and apparent war crimes allegedly committed by Russian troops in Ukraine gets longer by the day.

As Ukrainians reclaim areas previously occupied by invading Russian troops, evidence of the horrors of recent weeks is emerging from the rubble of shattered villages and towns. New victims are discovered on a daily basis. And those lucky enough to have survived the ordeal tell harrowing tales of kidnappings, rapes and torture.

Iryna Venediktova, Ukraine's prosecutor general, said Monday that her office is investigating 5,800 cases of alleged Russian war crimes, with "more and more" proceedings opening every day.

Russia has denied allegations of war crimes and claims its forces do not target civilians. But CNN journalists on the ground in Ukraine have seen firsthand evidence of atrocities at multiple locations across the country.

Here is what we saw.

Journalists gather as bodies are exhumed from a mass grave in the grounds of St. Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints church in Bucha, Ukraine, on April 13, 2022.

Read More