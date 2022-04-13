3 Sikh men attacked in the same New York neighborhood in just over a week

(CNN) Two Sikh men were attacked in the New York borough of Queens on Tuesday, less than two weeks after another Sikh man was assaulted in the same neighborhood, authorities said.

A 76-year-old and a 64-year-old were approached Tuesday morning by two men who allegedly assaulted them with their fists and a stick, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department told CNN. The victims, who have not been publicly identified, were taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

One suspect has been taken into custody, while the other was still at large as of Tuesday night, according to the NYPD. Police said the incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

The attack took place in Richmond Hill, a neighborhood also known as Little Punjab for its sizable population of Sikh and Indian immigrants. It comes nine days after Nirmal Singh, a 70-year-old Sikh man who had been visiting New York from Punjab, India, was punched in the face while walking in the neighborhood.

"Sikhs have repeatedly faced this kind of violence -- now multiple times in this same place in this month alone," Nikki Singh, senior policy and advocacy manager for the Sikh Coalition, said in a statement. "As an organization that works to combat and prevent hate, we continue to stand with the Sikh community in Queens as well as all impacted New York City communities who routinely experience these hate crimes."