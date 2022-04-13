Villarreal shock Bayern Munich to progress to Champions League semifinals

(CNN) Under a sky of blue and field of green, Villarreal -- affectionately known as the "Yellow Submarine" due to its luminescent yellow kit -- sunk Bayern Munich to reach the semifinals of the Champions League.

An 88th minute equalizer from Samuel Chukwueze following a fluid counterattack that had begun at the edge of Villarreal's penalty box ensured that the night ended in a 1-1 draw and sent Unai Emery's side through to the semifinals 2-1 on aggregate.

Villarreal entered the second leg with a slender 1-0 lead over the six-time Champions League winner, courtesy of an Arnaut Danjuma goal at their home ground, the Estadio de la Cerámica.

Impotent for much of the first half of the second leg, it wasn't until the 28th minute that Bayern mustered a shot on target, but it was easily saved by the Villarreal goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli.

Both of Villarreal's best chances in the first half arrived following counterattacks, as it soaked up pressure from Bayern.

Read More