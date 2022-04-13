'Women are more emotional than men': Kenny Shiels apologizes for his comments following Northern Ireland's defeat to England

(CNN) Kenny Shiels -- manager of the Northern Ireland women's football team -- has apologized for comments he said in a post-match press conference suggesting women are prone to conceding goals in quick succession because they "are more emotional than men."

In a statement, Shiels apologized for the "offence that [his comments] have caused" and said that he is "proud to manage a group of players who are role models for so many girls, and boys, across the country."

Shiels' comments came after his side had been defeated 5-0 by England in a Women's World Cup qualifier, ending its hopes of reaching the main draw. England scored its first goal after 28 minutes and second after 52 minutes.

"When we went 1-0 down, we killed the game, tried to just slow it right down to give them time to get that emotional imbalance out of their head," Shiels said. "And that's an issue we have not just in Northern Ireland, but all the countries have that problem."

His remarks were met with widespread criticism.

