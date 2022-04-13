Sheertex’s unbreakable tights have reached cult-status for their extreme durability, and now a bunch of their bestsellers are discounted as part of the brand’s warehouse sale. You can shop a range of closet staples at up to 65% off through the end of this month. From minimalist classics to colorful shapewear to patterned stockings, Sheertex’s sale is a great opportunity to upgrade your hosiery drawer. All the styles feature the tested Sheertex Knit technology, which balances both comfort and long-lasting resistance to wear and tear. You can get the Essential Sheer Tights, the brand’s more affordable alternative to its classic style, discounted to $27. If you’ve been searching the web for a pair of tights that’ll last more than a season, Sheertex has got your back (or, um, legs). Shop this sale now before stock runs low. Essential Sheer Tights $29 $27 at Sheertex Think of these tights as an entry-level Sheertex purchase: Much like the classics, they’re long-lasting and comfy, but their lower price makes it easy to dip your toe into the range of premium Sheertex products. Thanks to a fully-automated assembly process and minimal packaging, the Essential Sheer tights cut margins to bring you quality tights at an everyday price. Right now, they’re discounted an extra $2 as part of the Warehouse Sale — just a slight discount, but a super-rare one, given the already-low price of these tights. Chillwave Classic Sheer Tights $99 $35 at Sheertex Available in two gorgeous colors, periwinkle and cloud white, these tights feature an understated pattern. But don’t be fooled — the Chillwave tights might look delicate, but they’re durable and resilient thanks to Sheertex’s knit technology. Classic Ultra-Sheer Thigh-Highs $59 $30 at Sheertex Not in the mood for a pair of full-length tights? Achieve your desired look with these thigh-highs, made from lightweight knit that’s sturdier than it appears. Featuring a lattice trim and silicone stay-ups, these thigh-highs are the perfect low-maintenance addition to your next outfit. Nude Polka-Dot Sheer Tights $99 $35 at Sheertex Channel some playful vibes with these polka-dot tights. Available in three nude shades, these tights look great with any skin tone while adding a pop of fun, thanks to the pattern. You can add some personality to any outfit with these tights, and best of all, you won’t have to worry about snags, thanks to Sheertex’s indestructible weave technology. Sparkle Backseam Sheer Tights $99 $35 at Sheertex These tights resemble the Sheertex classics in the front, but add some sparkly flair with a vertical seam down the back. Perfectly sheer, understated and fashion-forward, these tights combine aesthetics with durability, making them an absolute steal at just $35. Colorful Semi-Opaque Tights $89 $35 at Sheertex Don’t be fooled by the brand name: Sheertex makes opaque tights too. Take these semi-opaque tights, for example. Available in three gorgeous jewel tones, these tights add color to any outfit. Although they might be more suited for cold weather, it’s never a bad time to stock up on Sheertex styles because unlike other tights, they’re not prone to snagging.