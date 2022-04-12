(CNN) A Russian court on Tuesday remanded the case of Trevor Reed, a former US Marine detained in Russia, to a lower court for review, said US Ambassador John Sullivan, who was at the proceedings.

Sullivan is "very disappointed that justice has again been denied," he said.

"Unfortunately, the justice that Trevor deserves has been denied ... His appeal was not decided today, the proceedings continue, and Trevor remains in prison for a crime he didn't commit," the ambassador told reporters after the hearing.

Sullivan is concerned about Reed's health, after the former Marine was moved to a hospital with tuberculosis-like symptoms, the ambassador said. Reed participated in Tuesday's proceedings via videoconference.

Read More