Massive comet will swing by the sun in 2031, Hubble observes

(CNN) A comet with a nucleus larger than the state of Rhode Island is heading our way, but Earth is in no danger of a "Don't Look Up" situation, astronomers say.

Although comets are most recognizable for their streaming tails, which can stretch for millions of miles, the heart of a comet is its solid nucleus. This nucleus is made of ice and dust, which forms a dirty snowball.

While most of the known comet nuclei measure a few miles across, astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope spotted Comet C/2014 UN271 with a nucleus that reaches 85 miles across. That's more than twice the width of Rhode Island.

This nucleus is about 50 times larger than those of other comets, and it has an estimated mass of 500 trillion tons, which is 100,000 times greater than the mass of a typical comet.

The comet is moving at 22,000 miles per hour from the edge of our solar system and will make its closest approach to us in 2031. But it will never get closer than one billion miles away from the sun -- just a little farther than the distance between Earth and Saturn.

Read More