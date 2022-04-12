3 DC area universities partially reinstate mask mandates due to rise in Covid-19 cases

(CNN) Three universities in the Washington, DC, region -- American, Georgetown and Johns Hopkins -- have partially reinstated campus mask mandates following an uptick in Covid-19 cases in the area, according to statements from the institutions.

American University (AU) reinstated an indoor masking requirement effective Tuesday, where "masks will be required in all campus buildings except when individuals are alone in private offices, inside residence hall rooms with only roommates, or when actively eating or drinking," according to an email shared with the AU community.

AU will revisit the mandate on May 9, the email said.

On April 7, Georgetown University (GU) reinstated an indoor mask mandate for its medical center and main campuses only, where they've seen a significant increase in Covid-19 cases, primarily among undergraduate students, according to a statement

The requirement is in place "until further notice," GU said.

