What we know and don't know about the Brooklyn subway shooting

(CNN) Riders of a Brooklyn subway train became the latest victims of a mass shooting Tuesday morning when an unidentified man donned a gas mask, opened a gas canister and began firing into the smoky train car, hitting multiple people on the train and the subway platform, police said.

Authorities are still searching for the gunman whose motive is unknown. The attack left 29 people injured, including 10 commuters who were shot, according to FDNY First Deputy Commissioner Laura Kavanagh and hospital representatives.

Here's what we know and don't know about the violent attack and the ongoing search for the suspect.

How the shooting unfolded

FDNY initially reported finding "several undetonated devices" in the station but the New York Police Department (NYPD) later provided an update there were no active explosive devices "at this time."

The Manhattan-bound N train was pulling into the 36th street station when the shooting began, NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said in a news briefing Tuesday.

Sewell said a man in one of the train cars was wearing a gas mask when he opened a canister releasing smoke into the car and started shooting, leaving 10 commuters with gunshot wounds and several others injured.

Five of the 10 people shot were in critical but stable condition following the attack, and none of the injuries were life-threatening, authorities said. Six other people were injured due to smoke inhalation, shrapnel and the ensuing panic, FDNY First Deputy Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

Two law enforcement officials told CNN a gun was recovered in the subway station. Investigators have also recovered multiple high-capacity magazines from the scene, three law enforcement officials said.

Fireworks and gunpowder were also found, according to two law enforcement sources.

Hunt for the shooter still underway

The gunman has still not been found, though investigators have identified the suspect after finding a credit card at the scene used to rent a U-Haul van connected to the shooting, two law enforcement sources told CNN. Authorities have not released the suspect's name.

Sewell described the suspect as a Black male with a heavy build, dressed in a green construction vest and a hooded gray sweatshirt.

A preliminary review indicates there may have been a malfunction with the camera system in the subway station at the time of the attack, New York City Mayor Eric Adams told WCBS Radio 880 AM, though he said investigators are still working to determine whether the malfunction occurred throughout the entire station or with just one camera.

Following the attack, New York City investigators were also looking for a U-Haul van with Arizona plates allegedly connected to the incident, according to internal NYPD emails viewed by CNN, though the emails do not spell out how the van is connected to the shooting.

The truck was found in Brooklyn, two law enforcement officials tell CNN. A bomb squad is at the scene. U-Haul said it is working with authorities.

Investigators have cellphone video from an eyewitness showing the suspect, a law enforcement source told CNN.

The FBI is working with the NYPD to follow "every viable lead," according to Michael J. Driscoll, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI New York Field Office, who added he expects evidence collection in the investigation to "take some time."

Investigators not labeling the attack as terrorism

The motive of the shooter is still unclear, according to Sewell.

Authorities have said they are not currently investigating the attack as terrorism, but Sewell said she is "not ruling out anything" when asked Tuesday about possible terror links.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams stopped short of calling the attack terrorism while talking to CNN's Dana Bash on Tuesday.

"This is terror," Adams said, while emphasizing the investigation is still preliminary and it would be "premature" to label the shooting.

Witness accounts recall frantic scene

Images captured by people at the scene and witness accounts piece together a picture of the panic and chaos that ensued when shots began to ring out in the smoke-filled train car.

Yav Montano, who was in the car where the shooting occurred says he heard "what I thought was fireworks."

"And at the time in the moment, I did not think it was a shooting because it sounded like fireworks. All I saw was people trampling each other, trampling over each other, trying to get into the door which was locked and just a lot of panic, but thankfully, the train moved quickly to the next stop and everyone filed off the train in a rush," he said.

A Brooklyn resident said he was in the train car right next to the one where the shooting took place.

He told CNN he heard a commotion in the neighboring car while the train was traveling between the 56th Street and 36th Street stations.

"People started banging on the door trying to get through," he said, describing how passengers from the car where the shooting was taking place were trying to move into his car.

However, the door was locked, as some subway doors between cars are locked.

Video taken by the passenger showed people backing away from the door and a man banging on the door trying to move into the subway car. In another video, people can be seen rushing off the subway train after it pulled into the 36th Street subway station. Smoke pours out of the car where the shooting took place, and people can be heard screaming. An individual is seen helping an injured and bleeding person off the train and another man is seen hobbling off the train shortly afterward.

Images taken by others at the scene show the subway platform streaked with blood and people sitting and lying on the train platform following the incident.