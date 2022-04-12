Ketanji Brown Jackson Fast Facts

Photos: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson poses for a portrait in her office in Washington, DC, on February 18. Hide Caption 1 of 21

Jackson poses for a high school yearbook photo in 1985. She attended Miami Palmetto Senior High School.

Jackson poses for a high school yearbook photo in 1988, when she was class president.

Jackson and Stephen Rosenthal, high school seniors, are pictured as "Hall of Fame" members in their 1988 yearbook. "I want to go into law and eventually have a judicial appointment," Jackson said in the yearbook.

Jackson was a member of the debate team at Miami Palmetto Senior High School before earning both her undergraduate degree and law degree at Harvard.

Jackson's yearbook photo at Harvard in 1992.

Supreme Court justice Stephen Breyer, left, administers the oath of office to US District Court judge Jackson in May 2013. Jackson's husband, Patrick Jackson, is holding the Bible.

From left, Judges Sri Srinivasan, David Tatel and Jackson walk into a ceremonial courtroom in 2017 during a high school mock trial in Washington, DC.

Jackson listens to arguments as local high school students observe a reenactment of a landmark Supreme Court case in 2019 at the US Court of Appeals in Washington, DC.

Jackson, center, talks with local high school students who have come to observe a reenactment of a landmark Supreme Court in 2019. Also on the bench with her are Srinivasan, far left, and Tatel.

Jackson, left, and Candace Jackson-Akiwumi are sworn in during their Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, in April 2021. Jackson was nominated to be US Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit and Jackson-Akiwumi was nominated to be US Circuit Judge for the Seventh Circuit.

Jackson smiles as her husband, Patrick, and daughter, Leila, listen during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in April 2021.

Jackson is sworn in by Chief Judge of the United States Court of Appeals Sri Srinivasan in 2021. She is with her husband, Patrick.

Jackson works in her office in Washington, DC, in January.