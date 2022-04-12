Families of FedEx shooting victims file lawsuit nearly one year after deadly shooting at Indianapolis facility

(CNN) The families of five of the eight people killed in a shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis last year have filed a lawsuit against the company alleging wrongful death and negligence.

According to the lawsuit filed Monday in the US District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, the plaintiffs claim FedEx could have prevented the incident, and failed to have adequate security measures in place, including properly trained security personnel.

The "Defendants had a duty to ensure appropriate and reasonable policies, procedures, guidelines and training were in place to warn, and then initiate reasonable measures to protect employees and others lawfully on the premises from a dangerous condition or situation, including an active shooter, on the premises," the suit says.

Eight people were killed and multiple others injured when former employee Brandon Hole, 19, opened fire at a FedEx Ground facility around 11 p.m. on April 15, 2021, police said. Hole then killed himself, officials said.

The plaintiffs are seeking compensation in the form of unspecified damages and a jury trial, according to the lawsuit.

