Georgia governor signs bill allowing most residents to carry a concealed gun without a permit

(CNN) Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill into law Tuesday that makes it legal for most residents to carry a concealed firearm without a license.

The measure -- which supporters call "constitutional carry" -- passed the legislature April 1 and allows anyone who was previously eligible for a concealed carry license in Georgia to begin carrying a concealed handgun without a permit.

The new law allows Georgia citizens "to protect themselves without having to have permission from your state government," Kemp said at a signing ceremony.

Georgia is now one of more than 20 states that allow permitless carry, according to data compiled by Everytown for Gun Safety , a non-profit that focuses on gun violence prevention.

Georgia's law does not apply to people who are barred from handgun ownership for other reasons, such as minors and convicted felons who have not had their civil rights restored. It still bans guns in airports and secured government buildings.