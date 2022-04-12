3 former police officers charged in George Floyd's death reject plea deal

(CNN) Three former Minneapolis police officers set to stand trial on state charges in George Floyd's death have rejected a plea deal with prosecutors, the Minnesota attorney general's office told CNN.

Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane face a state trial -- currently slated for mid-June -- on charges of aiding and abetting over their role in the fatal restraint of Floyd on a Minneapolis street in May 2020. They have pleaded not guilty.

The officers were offered the plea deals on March 22, the attorney general's office said. That was just a few weeks after they were found guilty in federal court of violating Floyd's civil rights.

The attorney general's office would not provide details of what the proposed plea deals entailed. Terms of the offer are expected to be made public when the trio's state trial begins.

CNN has reached out to the lawyers for all three former officers. Tom Plunkett, attorney for Kueng, declined to share details on why the offer was rejected. CNN has not heard back from attorneys for the other two former officers.