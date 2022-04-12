In pictures: Shooting at Brooklyn subway station
Updated 12:35 PM ET, Tue April 12, 2022
Ten people were shot and six others were injured in a mass shooting at a Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday, according to the Fire Department of New York.
The incident began at about 8:30 a.m., when the FDNY responded to a report of smoke at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood. A preliminary investigation showed that a possible smoke device was detonated at the station, according to a senior law enforcement official.
A male suspect possibly wearing a gas mask and orange construction vest fled the scene, police said, citing a preliminary report.
Police told the public to avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue, where a large presence of emergency responders gathered.
Editor's note: This gallery contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.