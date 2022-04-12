Police and emergency responders gather outside the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday, April 12.
In pictures: Shooting at Brooklyn subway station

Updated 12:35 PM ET, Tue April 12, 2022

Ten people were shot and six others were injured in a mass shooting at a Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday, according to the Fire Department of New York.

The incident began at about 8:30 a.m., when the FDNY responded to a report of smoke at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood. A preliminary investigation showed that a possible smoke device was detonated at the station, according to a senior law enforcement official.

A male suspect possibly wearing a gas mask and orange construction vest fled the scene, police said, citing a preliminary report.

Police told the public to avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue, where a large presence of emergency responders gathered.

Emergency personnel work at the entrance to the subway station.
Injured people are seen in the subway station on Tuesday. Editor's note: A blur has been applied by CNN to the faces of the victims to protect their identities.
Members of the New York Police Department patrol the streets after the incident.
People look out of a home near the scene of the shooting.
Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood is located in the southwest part of the borough.
A police officer ducks under police tape at the scene.
People stand near the entrance of the subway station after the shooting.
The mass shooting comes amid a rise in shootings in New York over the past two years and a particular rise in violence on the subway that has become a focus of Mayor Eric Adams' administration.
