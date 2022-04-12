London (CNN) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak have been told they will be fined by the Metropolitan Police over lockdown-breaking parties held on UK government premises, a Downing Street spokesperson told CNN on Tuesday.

The police said last month they would issue fines as part of their investigation into illegal events held in Downing Street and Whitehall, which took place while the rest of the country was living under strict pandemic lockdowns and sparked national outrage.

The fines are a confirmation that Johnson and Sunak broke Covid-19 laws created by their own government -- even though the Prime Minister previously denied some parties were held and insisted all guidance was followed.

The so-called "Partygate" scandal, which emerged in late 2021, have sparked the most serious threat to Johnson's premiership to date. Revelations that the Prime Minister himself attended several parties that officers were investigating led to calls for him to resign from across the political spectrum.

The Met Police said the investigation into illegal gatherings in the Downing Street continues.

