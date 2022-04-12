Novak Djokovic loses in first match since February

(CNN) Men's world No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic lost his opening match at the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, ranked 46th in the world.

It was Djokovic's first match since February and only his fourth in 2022.

The 34-year-old Serbian star had been forced to miss the Australian Open and many of the ATP Tour's biggest tournaments this year due to his Covid-19 vaccination status.

Djokovic, a two-time champion at Monte Carlo, lost to the 22- year-old Spaniard in three sets, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1.

In February, Djokovic lost his world No. 1 spot to Daniil Medvedev, but the 20-time grand slam champion returned to the top of the rankings three weeks later after Medvedev's second-round loss to Gael Monfils at Indian Wells.

