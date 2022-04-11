Neptune just experienced an unexplained temperature shift

(CNN) The most distant planet in our solar system has presented a new mystery.

Astronomers observing Neptune for the past 17 years with multiple ground-based telescopes tracked a surprising drop in the ice giant's global temperatures, which was then followed by a dramatic warming trend at the planet's south pole.

Neptune, which orbits the sun at a distance of 2.8 billion miles (4.5 billion kilometers), experiences seasons like Earth does -- they just last much longer. One year on Neptune lasts for about 165 Earth years, so a single season can last around 40 years. It's been summertime in Neptune's southern hemisphere since 2005.

Astronomers decided to track the planet's atmospheric temperatures once the southern summer solstice occurred that year.

Nearly 100 thermal images of Neptune taken since then showed that much of Neptune gradually cooled, dropping by 14 degrees Fahrenheit (8 degrees Celsius) between 2003 and 2018.

