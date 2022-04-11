(CNN) The far side of the moon, which we can never see from our vantage point on Earth, looks surprisingly different than the orb we're used to seeing in the night sky.

The near side we are so familiar with appears darker in places -- the result of the vast ancient lava flows, called lunar mare -- while the far side is covered in pock marks and craters but no mare.

Why the two sides of the moon are so different has long puzzled space scientists. However, a study published last week in the journal Science Advances has come up with a new explanation for this lunar mystery.

Researchers at Brown University studied the largest impact crater on the moon, known as the South Pole-Aitken basin (or SPA). Some 1,615 miles (2,600 kilometers) wide and five miles deep, it was formed by a massive space object that slammed into the moon -- perhaps a wayward dwarf planet -- when the solar system was being formed.

The researchers found that the impact that formed the basin would have created a massive plume of heat that spread the moon's interior, according to the statement. That plume would have carried certain materials to the moon's nearside, fueling the volcanism that created the volcanic plains.

