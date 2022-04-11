Portland, Oregon, woke up to a rare, record-breaking April snow

(CNN) The residents of Portland, Oregon, woke up to a rare April sight on Monday: a blanket of fresh, white snow.

It was the city's first measurable snow in April since record keeping began more than 80 years ago, according to the National Weather Service. It's also the latest snow on record there.

"In 82 years of record keeping, (Portland International Airport) had never recorded more than a trace of snow in April," the weather service tweeted . "That ended today."

One to 3 inches of snow fell around the city, according to local weather reports.

The late-season snowstorm has left nearly 100,000 people without power, including some that experienced sporadic shutoffs. The snow and gusty winds brought down trees and power lines across the greater Portland area, triggering a challenging morning commute for many and prompting school districts to delay or cancel classes.

