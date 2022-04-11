2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

Facts

The National Weather Service defines a hurricane as a " tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher."

Hurricanes are rated according to intensity of sustained winds on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale . The 1-5 scale estimates potential property damage.

A Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center advises preparedness. National Hurricane Preparedness Week is May 1-7, 2022.

A hurricane watch indicates the possibility that a region could experience hurricane conditions within 48 hours.

A hurricane warning indicates that sustained winds of at least 74 mph are expected within 36 hours.

Predictions

2022 Atlantic Storm Names