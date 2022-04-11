One killed after teens take turns shooting each other wearing body armor, Florida police say

(CNN) One teenager is dead after at least two teens took turns shooting at each other while wearing body armor, police in Belleview, Florida, said.

On April 3, the Belleview Police Department (BPD) received a call for a shooting at a residence. When they arrived, they found 16-year-old Christopher Leroy Broad Jr., who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital where he died, BPD said in a Facebook post

The medical examiner's office said the cause of Broad's death was a single gunshot wound to the chest and the manner of death was listed as homicide, according to a probable cause affidavit.

During the investigation into the shooting, BPD "discovered evidence to prove" that Joshua Vining, 17, had "shot and killed Broad." Vining was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm, BPD said.

"Through the investigation, it was determined that Vining and Broad were taking turns shooting at each other while wearing a vest which contained a form of body armor," BPD said in the statement. "Vining shot at Broad while he was wearing the vest and he was struck."

