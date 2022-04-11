(CNN) Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) will pay $55 million as part of a settlement with multiple Northern California counties scorched by wildfires that were sparked by faulty utility equipment, according to releases from the California utility giant and the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office.

Criminal charges over the 2019 Kincade Fire will be dismissed and none will be sought in the 2021 Dixie Fire , the agreement said, according to PG&E.

In exchange, the company will strengthen wildfire mitigation plans, and pay not only the residents directly affected, but the six counties in which those residents reside: Butte, Lassen, Plumas, Shasta, Sonoma and Tehama.

The Kincade Fire burned more than 77,000 acres in Sonoma County and destroyed 374 homes, prompting the county's largest evacuation in history. It was caused by a broken jumper cable on a transmission line, Cal Fire officials determined. Four people were injured.

PG&E previously agreed to pay a $125 million fine, according to a settlement with the California Public Utilities Commission. In April 2021, Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch had charged PG&E with five felonies and 28 misdemeanors over the Kincade Fire.

Read More