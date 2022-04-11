Philadelphia will reinstate its indoor mask mandate as cases rise

(CNN) Philadelphia will reinstate its indoor mask mandate as of Monday, April 18, as cases in the city quickly rise, the city's Public Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole announced Monday.

Their decision comes after a slew of states and major cities dropped their masking requirements as cases began trending downward in January. On March 25, Hawaii became the last state to drop its mandate.

The city will move to its second level of Covid-19 restrictions, which requires Philadelphians to wear masks in indoor public places. The mandate goes into effect on April 18.

The city is now averaging 142 new cases per day, according Bettigole. Current case counts in the city are now more than 50% higher than they were 10 days ago, Bettigole said in a news conference Monday.

"By wearing masks consistently, we can continue to go about our daily lives and continue to take part in the life of our city without contributing to increasing transmission of Covid-19," Bettigole said.

