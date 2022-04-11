Pakistan's parliament votes in opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) Pakistan's lawmakers voted in opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif as the country's new Prime Minister on Monday, after Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote over allegations of poor governance.

Sharif, the former chief minister of Punjab province and younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif , is set to serve as prime minister until the next general election, which is expected to take place in 2023.

Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, was set to go up against former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was nominated by Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

But on Monday afternoon ahead of the vote, all of Khan's lawmakers, including Qureshi, resigned en masse in protest over the proceedings. Sharif received 174 out of 342 votes in parliament.

Shehbaz Sharif's appointment comes after widespread protests in support of Khan erupted across Pakistan late Sunday. Tens of thousands took to the streets in key cities, including Lahore and Peshawar, to support the ousted leader. They chanted slogans against the United States -- which Khan had claimed was involved in a conspiracy against him -- and the country's powerful military, which had seemed to withdraw its support from him.

Read More