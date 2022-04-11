At least 25 dead in landslides, floods after tropical storm Megi hits Philippines

Manila Philippine authorities said on Monday at least 25 people had died in landslides and floods caused by tropical storm Megi as it hit the eastern and southern coasts of the Southeast Asian country.

The storm -- known in the Philippines as Agaton -- made landfall on Sunday with sustained winds of up to 65 kilometers (40 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 80 kph (49 mph). Megi is the first storm this year to hit the archipelago, which sees around 20 such storms annually.

In the eastern province of Leyte, the bodies of 22 people were recovered after being buried under a landslide, Joemen Collado, police chief of Baybay city, told reporters.

A highway and houses submerged by flood waters in Abuyog town, Leyte province, southern Philippines, on April 11, following heavy rains brought about by tropical storm Megi.

The national disaster agency, which has also said three people had died in the southern Davao region, said the reported casualties are still subject to verification.

"There were landslides in communities and then some of the victims were swept by floods," Collado said, adding that rescue operations are ongoing as at least six more people are missing.

