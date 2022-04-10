4 people shot following Washington Nationals game

(CNN) Four people, including two teens, were shot near Nationals Park in Washington, DC, on Saturday night, police said.

The shootings happened less than an hour after an MLB game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets ended.

Just before 11 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting and discovered a 16-year-old female suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police spokesperson Kristen Metzger said.

An adult male was then found on another street nearby, south of the stadium, with a wound of similar severity.

Another adult male and a 17-year-old male were found with gunshot wounds at the Navy Yard Metro Station, which is just north of the stadium, according to Metzger.