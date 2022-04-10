US Marshals' operation recovers 16 missing children and uncovers allegations of sex trafficking, agency says

(CNN) A three-month operation by the US Marshals Service in Louisiana led to the recovery of 16 missing children, the arrest of five individuals and uncovered allegations of sex trafficking in several of the cases, according to the agency.

The operation, dubbed "Fresh Start," took place in the New Orleans area from January 1 of this year until March 31, according to a news release . It was led by the Missing Child Unit of the US Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans Task Force.

It ended in the rescue or recovery of 16 missing and endangered children, the agency said. "Based on the operation at least four (4) felony warrant(s) exist for adults suspected of involvement with MCU minors and the USMS New Orleans Task Force is actively pursuing these fugitives," the news release states.

The Marshals Service highlighted several cases in which children were recovered and rescued as part of the collaborative effort. In one case, a 5-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy were recovered in late January after they were taken by a non-custodial parent, who is their mother.

"The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office issued a felony warrant for the mother of the children for Kidnapping, and she made active attempts to avoid arrest along the way," the news release states. The mother took the children to the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, area where a task force recovered the children and arrested the mother.

