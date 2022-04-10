This Texas teacher is helping make her students' menstrual cycles a little easier

(CNN) This Texas teacher's goal is to provide everything she can for her students -- and that includes pads and tampons.

Remembering what it's like to go through this phase herself, DeFrance began thinking of ways she could make it easier for her students, she told CNN.

"I want to provide them with what they need, whether that be a pencil or a tampon," DeFrance said.

"A lot of these scholars go home and are the parent to their siblings, and maybe can't go to the store that day," she continued. "Or, they can't afford the pad or tampon that would be best for them, or maybe they don't have a good relationship with their parents."

