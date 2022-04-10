Texas district attorney says he will drop murder charge against woman in connection with 'self-induced abortion'

(CNN) A Texas district attorney is filing a motion to dismiss a murder charge against a woman arrested last week in connection with what law enforcement called "the death of an individual by self-induced abortion."

After a review of the case, Starr County District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez concluded that the woman "cannot and should not be prosecuted for the allegation against her," the DA said in a statement

It's unclear whether the woman, who CNN is not naming, had an abortion herself or had in some way assisted in one.

The Texas woman was initially indicted on a murder charge after "intentionally and knowingly caus[ing] the death of an individual by self-induced abortion," according to the statement from Maj. Carlos Delgado of the Starr County Sheriff's Office, obtained by CNN affiliate KRGV.

Ramirez will file the motion to dismiss the indictment on Monday, his statement said, but stressed that the sheriff's office acted according to its responsibilities under the law.

